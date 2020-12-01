Fans mourn rapper shot, killed in Dublin – NBC Bay Area

Bay Area rap fans say they were shocked and devastated after the upcoming San Francisco rap artist He was shot dead in Dublin over the weekend.

“He’s a Bay Area legend, nothing can change Lil Jesus,” fan Aaron Hein said.

The 26-year-old’s real name is Mark Antonio Alexander, who was shot several times early Saturday morning, but who did it and why remains a mystery.

In fact, it is not even clear why he was in the East Bay.

“We do not really understand why he was in Dublin,” said Dublin Police Captain Nate Schmidt. “We know he lives in San Francisco, he has a production company in Novado, so what’s the connection with Dublin.

Dublin police say it’s all up to the deck to find out who killed Jesus in the rapper. The rapper’s real name is Mark Antonio Alexander, who was shot several times early Saturday morning. His friend says “He was a brilliant young artist, he wanted to beat everyone” #Lilias pic.twitter.com/8lAtRvxtDD – Jodi Hernandez (od Jodi Hernandez TV) November 30, 2020

Police found his car parked on this street. They say he was shot out of his car in the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway. He took a good Samaritan to the hospital.

“They had limited conversation when they went to the hospital, however he was unconscious,” Schmidt said.

Police say the Good Samaritan pointed out that the rapper had mentioned that someone had tried to rob him of his watch.

“I believe it was targeted. I believe that person was someone who knew Mr. Alexander,” Schmidt said.

Although Lil Yas talks about guns and street life, his friend and business partner tells the NBC Bay Area that he has nothing like his song, calling him a smart and real artist who wants to work with anyone.

Fans say they were crushed

“Sadly we will never know his full potential,” fan Aaron Hein said. “It’s a life lost very quickly.”

Dublin police are checking through social media and phone records in anticipation of clues. They say this is the second massacre in their city since 2009 and it is all in their hands to solve it.