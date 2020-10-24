Fans of Ariana Grande think she’s calling her former Pete Davidson in the new single.

She announced a new single position the day before.

And Ariana Grande shared the album cover of the same name on social media on Friday.

The disclosure comes as fans of the 27-year-old pop superstar speculate on Twitter that she may have found her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in the new single.

New look: 27-year-old Ariana Grande released the final piece of the upcoming album Positions via Twitter on Friday.

Like the previous albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next, Ariana chose to keep the right side up this time, but chose the face close-up on the cover.

Instead of the usual ponytail, she wore brown hair locks straight and scattered under the headband.

She wore flower-shaped earrings, put her hand on her face, and flaunted a small tattoo on her finger.

The photo seemed to come from the same pictorial that made the cover for her single position.

‘I’m placing singles now. I’m releasing my 6th album on Friday the 30th,’ he wrote in a tweet.

Switch Out: The cover came from the same photo shoot as the artwork for her single position, and was initially shown on the link to pre-save the album on the streaming service.

Ariana’s cover seemed to come from the same set of photos that produced the Positions single cover.

She emphasized her body with a sheer mini skirt and a barely long sleeved cropped top showing off her cleavage.

She previously used Link’s single cover to pre-save the album on the streaming service, and some people believed it was the cover of the song and the album.

Clever: Her fans picked the word’repeat’, singing with a long, noticeable pause between’re’ and’peat’. They suggested she was referring to Pete’s name in the line.

Approval: One Twitter fan joked that Ariana was’SHADY B***H’ referring to Pete that way.

To the joke: I included a GIF where someone else wrote the line and Pete gave a sarcastic laugh.

As her fans settled with the new single, some have theorized on Twitter that she is calling her ex-Pete Davidson from the second position line.

After singing,’Heaven sent you to me,’ she added to the second line,’I just hope not to repeat history.’

Her fans picked the word’repeat’ because it sings with a long, noticeable pause between’re’ and’peat’.

Several fans have suggested on social media that she is deliberately mentioning Pete’s name on the line.

‘Wait wait. “I just hope I don’t go back to PETE history,” SHADY B***H tweeted to the user.

Another repeated her lines, posting Pete Davidson’s gif with a sarcastic laugh.

Another fan sang the ambassador’repeat’ and said,’You can’t stop without reason ???? Go back and listen to that line OMG. ‘

On the same page: Another fan joked,’It’s not the shade, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t want to repeat Pete either.

‘#Ariana: I don’t *long*pause** Pete (PETE) history* long,’ wrote one social media fan while adding a GIF of Señor Chang from the community saying’I’ll allow it’.

Another fan joked,’It’s not shade, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t even want to repeat the feet.

One found a connection between the line in Positions and Ariana’s previous song Pete Davidson, named after her boyfriend at the time.

‘I know this is obvious, but: Ariana says, “I sent you to me / I just hope I don’t repeat PEAT history,” PEAT = PETE, and in the song Pete davidson, she says: “Fell from the sky on my knees, “soo yeah, it seems a little related.”

The two started their relationship in May 2018 and announced they were engaged in June, but broke up in October of that year.

Despite all the focus on Pete, he and Ariana dated only 5 months.

The two started their relationship in May 2018 and announced they were engaged in June, but broke up in October of that year.

Ariana congratulated the publicity surrounding the upcoming album release with great photos posted on her Instagram on Friday.

She was shown preparing for winter with a thick, pale pink headband that looked like earplugs, and she put a dark lock on her trademark ponytail again.

The singer wore a flowing white dress with loose sleeves and thick buttons flowing forward.

She finished the look with short white heels.

