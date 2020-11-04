Fantasy Football Start’Em, Sit’ Em Week 9: Tight End-Slippers, Fade, Match Up, DFS Discount

Week 9 Start’Em: Tight End

Start of the week

TJ Hockenson from VikingsHockenson continues to put out a good sum for fantasy fans as he raised 7 out of 10 goals to 65 yards after losing against the Colts last week. He currently has at least 9.3 fantasy points in all games this season, and his average of 12.4 points per game fits well into a hard-to-fill position. The matchup this week also seems to be good. The Vikings scored more than 11 points with four tight ends. Hockenson sees more goals with Kenny Golladay as a side job.

Week 9 start’Em, Sit’ Em

must Check out my 9th week rankings (Issued on Thursday morning) Before making a lineup decision or if the league has special scoring rules SI fantasy + Offers customized rankings. Members also magnetism We have a team of high-risk winners throughout the week to answer your specific fantasy questions.

more: Week 9 rankings, articles, reports and tools hub

Getting started

Rob Gronkowski vs. Saint (SNF): Gronkowski has reappeared as a solid fantasy option since Bucs lost OJ Howard and this week’s showdown against New Orleans makes him a virtual must-start. The saints fought against a full-end opposition, allowing 6 and the third highest fantasy score. Also, their defense gave up more than 10 fantasy points on 5 different tight ends, including one (Darren Waller) who scored nearly 30 points. Gronkowski is at the smash spot this weekend.

Noah Pant at FalconPant doesn’t seem to have recovered 100% from his injured ankle, but saw nine targets (seven catches) in a match against the Chargers last week. I am traveling to Atlanta to fight the Falcons so Broncos is traveling to Atlanta this week. I like him with 1 option. Their defense allowed eight touchdowns and the most fantasy points, which included three players with 21 or more points. I consider Fant to be the top 10 tight end just by matchup.

Eric Ebron in CowboyEvron hasn’t scored much, but has scored more than 11 points in 3 of the last 5 games and at least 5 points in 6 of the last 7 games. This week, Steelers joins a streaming conversation heading to Jerry World to confront the Cowboys. Their defense was generous to the tight end. This is because the 6 players in the spot scored 9 or more fantasy points against them. Ebron is like rolling the proverbial dice, but this week’s match is worth betting him.

Start more

Jonou Smith vs. Bears

Hunter Henry vs. Raiders

Jaguar’s Darren Fells

DFS discount

Hunter Henry vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $4,100)

Jonnu Smith vs. Bears (DraftKings: $3,900)

Logan Thomas vs. Giants (DraftKings: $3,700)

Week 9 Sit’Em: Tight End

Sit this week

Hayden Hurst vs. Bronx Course: Hearst has been a fairly reliable game for fantasy fans in recent weeks with at least 10.4 points for three consecutive weeks. That will keep him active in most of the leagues, but I’ll be wary of playing against Denver. Their defense was tough in a tight situation, as only two players scored more than 10 and no player scored more than 13.6. Sure, Hearst could see more targets without Calvin Ridley, but I’ll still ease expectations.

Sit

Mike Gesicki of the Cardinals: Gesicki has been very disappointed with fantasy fans this season. This is because he only scored 8 points or more 3 times and scored 4 games with 6 points or less. This includes Gesicki’s combined 1.8 fantasy points in the last two games. Tua Tagovailoa threw little football in his first NFL start, and the Cardinals allowed only one tight end (everyone’s Jesse James) to score more than 9.3 fantasy points this season. Gesicki is a fade to me in the desert.

Dalton Schulz vs. Steelers: Schulz posted a very respectable 11.3 point in Philadelphia last week. Despite the fact that the Cowboys have their third stringer Ben Dinucci in the center. Even though I expected DiNucci to come back to the starter again this week, I’ll still be watching Schultz with the showdown against Steelers on the next slate. Pittsburgh’s defense has been tough at the tight end, with just one touchdown and sixth-lowest fantasy can point to that location. Don’t expect much if you’re stuck with Schultz.

Tray button vs. Raven: Burton has been associated with fantasy in recent weeks with the 7th highest score since Week 6. However, he is still sharing time with tight teams Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, and the upcoming match against Ravens. Make him dangerous in the fantasy league. The tight end had mixed results when facing Ravens defense, but none of the players in that position scored more than 14.8 fantasy points. Even a single solid end was over 55 yards.

Sit more

Robert Tonyan of 49ers (TNF)

Greg Olsen of Bills

Irv Smith Jr. vs. Lions

DFS fade

Mark Andrews at Colts (DraftKings: $4,800)

Mike Gesicki from Cardinals (DraftKings: $4,300)

Evan Engram of the football team (DraftKings: $3,900)

