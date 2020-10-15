Fantasy Football Week 6 Start’Em & Sit’ Em: Alexander Mattison Will Be A Week Superstar

Fantasy football is on week 6 Russell Wilson, Drew brees, Justin Herbert or Derek Car. You Alvin Camara, Chris carson, Josh Jacobs or Justin jackson. Can’t start Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Tyler Rocket, DK Metcalf, Henry Ruggs, Emmanuel Sanders or Michael Thomas. and Darren Waller, Hunter henry, Jared cook and Greg Olson I’m on a mini vacation.

We had to manage our fantasy roster a little differently as a result of COVID-19 this year, and the four teams have already had an impromptu week between Pittsburgh and Tennessee in Week 4 and Denver and New England in Week 5, but for now, Fantasy. The depth of the roster is tested by four additional teams during the same scoring period: New Orleans, Seattle, Las Vegas and charger.

Along with several major injuries, including ankle injuries at the end of the season Doc Prescott, We have a lot of fantasy managers mixed up. But I hope you are prepared and ready to compete. As always, we are here to help.

We have all the beginnings and seats needed to make our lineup competitive, and there are some sleeping people who may not have considered it. Some of the backup options we’ve hidden on the bench will be up and running this week, especially in Minnesota, which could be big ever since. Dalvin Cook (Adductor muscle deformity) is expected to appear.

Get lineup support on Thursday evenings from 4-6 PM EST.

Start’Em & Sit’ Em



Alexander Mathisson Hopefully Reid doesn’t throw away his shot to retreat. Viking This week with Cook Falcon. I believe the US Bank Stadium will be the room where it happens and Mathisson will blow us all away.

We’ve been saying since last season that Mathison is a lottery in case Cook misses anytime. Mathison didn’t get a chance to cash out tickets for 2019 because he was hurt when Cook fell down on week 16. Mike Boone Experiment in many fantasy championship games. Like many of you, I am still upset about the matter.

But when Cook was hurt, I saw Mathison’s rise in Week 5 in Seattle. Mathison had 20 carrys at 112 yards, and 3 catches at 24 yards. Seahawks, And I expect him to finish on Fantasy 3, which is back again this week. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career, and Gary Kubiak’s system excels at running back.

Well set up for Mattison to confront the Falcons at home. Atlanta could have motivated Dan Quinn to play for interim manager Raheem Morris after being fired, but it is doubtful that this defense will improve dramatically in a week. Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones and Mike Davis This Falcons defense has been punished and Mattison must follow accordingly. Cook would have been playing monster games in this spot, and I’m dealing with Mattison as Cook started.

So don’t hesitate to start Mathison in all leagues this week. We know you will be happy with his performance and we recommend putting Mattison on your side.

Start’EM and SIT’ EM quarterback



Start’EM and SIT’ EM Running bag



Start’EM and SIT’ EM Wide receiver



Start’EM and SIT’ EM Hard end



Dolphin (vs. NYJ): Dolphins DST has 11 sacks from the last 3 games and 4 interceptions during that period. And now, the Dolphins defenders have allowed nine bags in their last two matches and face Joe Flacco and Jets, who have scored 17 points or less in four of their five games this year.

Giants (vs. WAS): Rams won eight sacks against the combination of Kyle Allen and Alex Smith in Week 5, while Washington scored less than 20 points in four games in a row. Washington also has 8 turnovers in their last 4 matches (5 fumbles and 3 interceptions).

Rams won eight sacks against the combination of Kyle Allen and Alex Smith in Week 5, while Washington scored less than 20 points in four games in a row. Washington also has 8 turnovers in their last 4 matches (5 fumbles and 3 interceptions). Vikings (vs ATL): The Falcons have scored 16 points each in the last two matches, and Matt Ryan has been fired six times against Packers and Panthers.

The Falcons have scored 16 points each in the last two matches, and Matt Ryan has been fired six times against Packers and Panthers. Washington (NYG): Daniel Jones hasn’t touched down in 4 matches and has been fired 7 times against Rams and Cowboys in the last 2 matches. The Giants scored less than 16 points in four out of five matches this year.

Bills (vs. KC)

Bills will see linebacker Matt Milano (chest) and corner bag Tre’Davious White (back) missed week 5 against the Titans, and see if they can return against the Chiefs. However, even with full power, it will be difficult to trust Bills DST, and given the matchup, you will have to take units in most leagues.

Start’EM and SIT’ EM Kicker



