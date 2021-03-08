Fantasy may be the last soundtrack of Nobu Umtsu

In an interview with the website Mobile syrup, Series creator Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Said his new project mobile game Fantasy, Should be the last complete soundtrack composed by a celebrity Nobuo Umatsu.

“I think he pointed out that Fantasian may be the last game he plays from beginning to end in terms of creating a complete soundtrack.”, Announced Sakakuchi, who has worked with Umatzu for decades in games in the Final Fantasy series. Odyssey lost e The last story.

Nobu Umtsu is considered one of the greatest composers to have worked in the field of sports, but has been suffering from health problems for some years now. Take a break from your life to take care of yourself – It even called into question your work on fantasy.

“Before I told him to work at Fantasy, he was suffering from some health issues and had a concern about whether he could compose music at all, or do something like that.”

Eventually, Umtzu performed the feat, and according to the website’s article, there will be 60 songs composed by the composer on the Fantasian soundtrack.

“He put his heart and soul into it,” Sakakuchi said. For me, when I heard it, it made me cry a little bit because it was a great time for both of us. “

Although he can no longer work on full tracks, he should not continue with collaborations and composers like Umtsu did. Final Fantasy VII remake, Works on the theme “Blank”.

Launched for Fantasy service Apple Arcade In 2021.