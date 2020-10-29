Home Tech Far Cry 6 postponed until after March 2021

Oct 29, 2020 0 Comments
Far Cry 6 came back in the next fiscal year, according to Ubisoft. It has been transferred to the 2021-22 fiscal year.

For Ubisoft, the company starts fiscal year after March, so the new launch date for Far Cry 6 will be between April 2021 and March 2022.

Update 10:50 am PT: In a call with investors, Ubisoft Yves Guillemot confirmed that Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine could be lifted on time as planned if there was no COVID-19 pandemic. Guillemot says Ubisoft is constantly optimizing the workplace to better suit home working conditions.Far Cry 6 was originally announced with a release date on February 18, 2021. It’s not clear if the new release date will be sometime during Ubisoft’s next fiscal year with the Rainbow Six spinoff.

Far Cry 6 is the next game in Ubisoft’s Far Cry series. It is on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, ruled by “El Presidente” played by Giancarlo Esposito.Breaking Bad, Mandalorian). Diego, his son, is under pressure to follow in his footsteps, but a revolution is happening in Yarra. However, players will actually take control of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who works to restore the country from Yarra’s dictator.

Ubisoft’s fall release still includes the recently released Watch Dogs: Legion (reviewed here) and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Matt TM Kim is a reporter at IGN.

