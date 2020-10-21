‘Fast and Furious’ last two films directed by Justin Linyi and Du Vin Diesel-Dead Line

unique: Universal Pictures will finish. Fast and furious The core film franchise, consisting of two final films, will wrap up the franchise to become the highest-grossing film series in studio history. Justin lynn — People in post-production F9, Oversees the last two episodes and is in conversation to wrap up a saga that began almost 20 years ago.

It’s in the early stages of production, but I think it’ll tell a big story through two films that focus on the franchise chief. Vin Diesel And it brings back Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

F9 The franchise’s fifth film, directed by Lynn and premiered on the next Memorial Day, continues the storyline of the core cast and Charlize Theron, adding John Cena, Helen Mirren, Grammy winner Cardy B, and Reggaeton Sensation Osna. They’ve just started assembling the last two cars, but the natural guess is to wonder if they’re the key cast members off for Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. F & F Spin off Hobbs and Shaw After Johnson and Diesel are eliminated-they will be back for the finale. Johnson and Diesel will never be quick friends, but they have a chance to pick Motorhead’s answer to Marvel’s. Avengers, Configurations that can include Wonder WomanEarly in her career, Gal Gadot, part of the ensemble.

When it seemed unlikely Fast and Furious It started a franchise with Diesel and Paul Walker in 2001, but the whole series was overshadowed. Jurassic Park It could be Universal’s biggest company. Eight films and spin-offs generated around $5.7 billion in revenue. Jurassic It is also over $5 billion and has the next installment. Jurassic World: Dominion, Photographed in London. that much fast The franchise survived the tragic death of cornerstone star Paul Walker, but it’s always a good idea to finish the race before the vehicle runs out of fuel. There are still plans for other movie spin-offs and TV shows, so you don’t have to call Kars For Kids in the studio to pick up junkers.

The last two are likely to be produced by Diesel through the One Race Films banners: Jeff Kirschenbaum, Lin, Neal Moritz, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent. They are producers F9.

Lin launches the Perfect Storm Entertainment banner at Universal Overall film and TV deals over the years In late summer, these two films will keep him busy for a long time.

