Fast like Titans RB Derrick Henry’Bud Dupree’

The Pittsburgh Steelers blocked the rush of the Cleveland Browns without Nick Chubb on Sunday. Mike Tomlin’s club faces a full-scale attack from Tennessee Titans on week 7 and does not receive such a probation.

Steelers No. The second-ranking defense faces the NFL’s rush leader Derrick Henry on Sunday. Henry runs as if a sledgehammer had the agility of a lightsaber.

Mike Tomlin knows he has his own defenses for a long day against the monsters of the Titans.

Tomlin said of Henry, “There are people who scare him, and there are obvious things to be afraid of.” Via Steelers Depot. “It’s like Bud Dupree playing football. This guy goes into the auxiliary team. It’s like trying to tackle someone like Bud. It’s faster than Bud. You can see the DB has a problem. Hopefully, we minimize the time. Our employees are in such a situation and hopefully our employees do what they need to do when they are in that situation.

Bud Dupree is Steelers’ pass rusher. He is listed at 6 feet -4, 269 pounds. Henry is 6 feet -3,247 pounds. Once again, Tomlin took a place in his parable.

Henry faces defense of the Steelers, where there will be no executors in the middle after Line Becker Devin Bush tears the ACL. Expect Robert Spillane to fill it.

Pittsburgh has allowed 100 yard rushers once since early 2019. Baltimore RB Gus Edwards vs. Week 17 last year (130 yards in 21 carriers).

Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards in 2019, has played 9 games over 100 yards since 2019 (tied with Chubb in most cases in the NFL).

Once again, Henry is leading the NFL with 588 rushing yards in five games. He is on the forefront of becoming the first player to win a rushing title in consecutive seasons after LaDainian Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2007.