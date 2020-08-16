Fawzia Koofi: Afghan negotiator and campaigner shot by gunmen

Graphic copyright

AFP/Getty illustrations or photos Graphic caption



Fawzia Koofi is a single of the handful of Afghan females to have attended talks with the Taliban





An assault on one of the only women getting aspect in negotiations with the Taliban was a “cowardly and legal” try to disrupt the Afghan peace process, the US envoy has reported.

Zalmay Khalilzad stated he was “relieved” that Fawzia Koofi had escaped Friday’s capturing “without having critical injuries”.

Ms Koofi was shot in the suitable arm though travelling with her sister.

The Taliban have denied they were being at the rear of the assault, which arrived as the two sides organized for talks.

The militant team has formerly refused to negotiate specifically with the Afghan governing administration, but agreed to choose component in the talks aiming to finish pretty much two a long time of conflict immediately after achieving an settlement with the US in February.

As aspect of the arrangement, the Afghan government experienced to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. On Thursday, it started releasing the final 400 militants. Talks are predicted to start in Qatar following the last prisoner is released.

Fawzia Koofi: The lady who negotiated with the Taliban

‘We are not able to go back’: The Afghan ladies determined not to eliminate

But there are concerns the assault on Ms Koofi, an outspoken critic of the Taliban who was returning from a conference in the northern Parwan province when she was attacked in the vicinity of the money Kabul, could undermine the process.

“Worrying sample of qualified assaults that can negatively impact assurance in peace procedure,” the main of Afghanistan’s Unbiased Human Legal rights Fee, Shaharzad Akbar, wrote on Twitter.

Mr Khalizad also took to Twitter, stating he wanted “all sides who find peace to not only condemn the attack but to speed up the peace system and start out intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP”.

Media playback is unsupported on your unit Media caption Is peace with the Taliban doable?

The attack, which no one has claimed, was also condemned as “cowardly” by President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Superior Council for Countrywide Reconciliation.

Ms Koofi is one particular of the number of girls to have taken aspect in dialogue with the tricky-line Islamist group, which ruled Afghanistan until finally they had been taken out from electrical power in Afghanistan by a US-led invasion in 2001.

They have fought to get back territory given that. Previous 12 months by yourself, far more than 3,000 civilians were killed in the conflict, in accordance to United Nations figures.

Nevertheless, the deal attained with the US has proved controversial. On Saturday, France objected to the release of some of the remaining 400 prisoners held by the Afghan authorities – some of whom it claims had been included in the killings of French nationals.