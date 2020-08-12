FC Dallas soccer match will be the to start with big league sports activities staff event performed in entrance of a group due to the fact pandemic

FC Dallas will be going through off from Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. in the opener of two back-to-back matchups.

Both of those teams were being compelled to withdraw from the the latest MLS is Back again tournament because of to Covid-19 outbreaks amongst team and gamers.

MLS is the to start with main group sports activities league to host a video game in entrance of followers given that the coronavirus pandemic compelled leagues to suspend or hold off their respective seasons in March.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have resumed or begun their seasons, but there have been no fans in attendance.