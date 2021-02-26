FC Porto have a unique case in the 16th round of the Champions League: ″ You know ...

FC Porto beat Juventus in the first leg of the Champions Round of 16

The Dragons were the only 16 teams left to win the first leg of the “Eighth” at home.

In the first round of the 16th round of the FC Porto Champions League this Friday, they identified the fact that they were the only team to win at their fort.

Related

Through the “Tragis D’Sreo” newsletter, the National Champion Club marks this achievement, explaining that it was the only runner-up to win a seed in the first half of the dive at the group stage.

“It is already known that FC Porto is the most capped club in Portuguese football. This means that out of a lot of non-seeded players, only the Porto players were able to defeat one of the teams’ winners, “the Dragons pointed out in their newsletter.

None of the remaining hosts in the first round – Barcelona, ​​Leipzig, Sevilla, Lazio, Atlanta, Monchengladbach and Atletico de Madrid – could win.

The second leg between FC Porto and Juventus in Turin is scheduled for March 9.