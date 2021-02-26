Home sport FC Porto have a unique case in the 16th round of the Champions League: ″ You know …

FC Porto have a unique case in the 16th round of the Champions League: ″ You know …

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
FC Porto have a unique case in the 16th round of the Champions League: ″ You know ...

Article

Titles

The Dragons were the only 16 teams left to win the first leg of the “Eighth” at home.

In the first round of the 16th round of the FC Porto Champions League this Friday, they identified the fact that they were the only team to win at their fort.

Through the “Tragis D’Sreo” newsletter, the National Champion Club marks this achievement, explaining that it was the only runner-up to win a seed in the first half of the dive at the group stage.

“It is already known that FC Porto is the most capped club in Portuguese football. This means that out of a lot of non-seeded players, only the Porto players were able to defeat one of the teams’ winners, “the Dragons pointed out in their newsletter.

None of the remaining hosts in the first round – Barcelona, ​​Leipzig, Sevilla, Lazio, Atlanta, Monchengladbach and Atletico de Madrid – could win.

The second leg between FC Porto and Juventus in Turin is scheduled for March 9.

READ  Cleveland Indians hitters finally awaken in 13-0 victory over Cincinnati Reds

You May Also Like

Toroft: Everything seems to be against us. Football can be terrible Ben - Benfica

Toroft: Everything seems to be against us. Football can be terrible Ben – Benfica

A Pola - Draco Classic (FC Porto) breathes

A Pola – Draco Classic (FC Porto) breathes

Cardiola praises Cancello and opens a game about Bernardo: ″ Last year ...

Cardiola praises Cancello and opens a game about Bernardo: ″ Last year …

Bernardo Silva praises Cardiola Cancello - reveals the 'unexpected' qualities of the hero.

Bernardo Silva praises Cardiola Cancello – reveals the ‘unexpected’ qualities of the hero.

Aston Villa online game is in crisis due to

Aston Villa online game is in crisis due to

Mixing Tech and Sport – What’s the Future for Formula 1?

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *