Apr 04, 2021 0 Comments
FC Porto have nothing to do with the F Champions quarterfinals

Lincoln Midfielder Reports, F.C. After defeating Santa Clara against Porto, Estadio drew 2-1 at Draco to advance to the 25th round of the Liga NOS.

Pride or frustration: “We were a little frustrated because we saw what we did in the game. We worked, we played together, we knew how to struggle when we had to, and we put the ball on the ground in front of the most qualified team. It was nothing in the rooms of the Champions League final. I’m not talking about the greatness of C Porto. Guys, we have to give up our heads for everything they have done here. It is very important that we played against a great team and played on an equal playing field. We are going “.

Season: “Obviously the work is going well. I reiterate what we are doing … come to FC Porto Stadium and play equally as we did at Alvalade. So, we show our identity and what we have should be evaluated for it.”

Registration points: “Everyone knows our main purpose: it’s maintenance. But if we reach this goal we have to look upwards. But first, it’s maintenance and we are close, and then we can think upwards.”

