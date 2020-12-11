Home Top News Featured Google Apps: How to get apps

Dec 12, 2020 0 Comments
In addition to the modern interface, the Google Camera Especially with the ability to eject everything from the normal lens with the help of software. So it should be of particular interest to smartphones that do not have high-end cameras installed. Because here are the most definitive results with Google Camera.
Google’s official camera app can be downloaded as an APK without a pixel, but the current version is only available for smartphones with Android 11. Thanks to prosperous developers a complete community of Google camera makers for older smartphones has now been discovered Gigam Hub You will find loads of APKs for a wide variety of smartphone models.
However, the processor should be considered when selecting the APK – for most of the Exynos processors used on Samsung flagships in this country, there are only a few APKs that actually work. With a little trial and error, however, it is possible to find a suitable application in the center of any smartphone. For the image display to work properly, you have to do it anyway Google Photos With installation.

