February ‘Game with Gold’ announced – Recording Gaming

Xbox announced February games with gold. Next month, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to download the following games for free:

Gears5 (Available from February 1 to 28). Try the popular Gears 5 campaign and the updated multiplayer mode, now Xbox Series X | S. With the war completely unleashed, Kite Diaz sets out to find his connection with the enemy and the real danger to Sera: himself.

Citizen Evil (Available from February 1 to 28). Game defining a genre. In this redesigned edition, join Special Forces STARS and explore a mysterious mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Be aware of the lack of resources and the imminent death in every corner.

Tandara: Tests of the Fear Edition (Available from February 16th to March 15th). Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden in the world of Sal and its various types of characters. In this platform game Madras, a heroine emerges from the ether of fear, helping a world that is on the verge of collapse. A visual and aural wonder, the beauty of its pixel art comes to life through the hand-drawn and original songs of its soundtrack.

Tomb of Indiana Jones and the Emperor (Available from February 1 to 15). It’s time to put on your hat and reclaim one of the most powerful artifacts man has ever seen. Help the Nazis take India on an epic quest around the world for the mysterious “Heart of the Dragon”, one of the most amazing adventures he has undertaken to date.

Lost Planet 2 (available February 16 to 28). More than 10 years after the original success, Lost Planet 2 returns to the complex planet EDN III, which seeks out a planet in conflict with valuable thermal energy in a story. Play in four player co-op mode and customize your character with weapons and vehicle armor.