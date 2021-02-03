Federer to return to court in March at ATP Doha

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has told a radio station he will return to the circuit at the ATP tournament in Doha from March 8 to 13, after more than a year of absence and two right knee surgeries.

“For the first time, I have the feeling that my knee is ready for competition again,” the 39-year-old told Swiss radio SRF.

For the former world number one, who for the first time in his career will not participate in the Australian Open, the Qatar tournament will be a test on the way to Wimbledon and then to the Tokyo Olympics, his big goals this season .

The “ King Roger ” comes out of a long break, because in 2020 he played only one tournament, the Australian Open, in which he fell in the semi-final against Serbian Novak Djokovic, who won the competition.

“This is my first attempt to come back to a tournament. It was important, for the team and for me, that it be a small and not a big tournament, with all the stress that this implies, ”he defended.

“You have to be ready, mentally and physically, to play five games in five days,” continued the Swiss.

Federer, fifth in the ATP rankings, has won everything in tennis except the Olympic gold in the individual tournament (he won pairs gold with Stan Wawrinka in Beijing in 2008).

But since his 20th Grand Slam title in Australia in early 2018, he has only played one “ big ” final in 2019 at Wimbledon, where he was beaten by Djokovic.

leave your comment