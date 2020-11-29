Home World Female hostage-taker released in Iran arrested for first dating Israeli: Report

Nov 29, 2020 0 Comments
Iran frees British-Australian educator Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for 3 prisoners

A British-Australian professor who spent 804 days in Iran’s worst prisons has been arrested for first dating an Israeli, according to a report.

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert was released from custody on Thursday after the Australian government secretly arranged for a complex prisoner transfer involving the Thai government. Age reports.

The university lecturer was stopped at Tehran airport in 2018 on false charges that he was a spy.

Iranian Diplomate, Europe Terror Flat, first day of Skips test

The real reason why senior government and diplomatic officials are now detaining Moore-Gilbert is because Iranian officials have discovered that he was in love with an Israeli.

Dr. Moore-Gilbert was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which he and the Australian government have rejected.

In this frame clip from the Iranian state television video aired on November 25, British-Australian educator Kylie Moore-Gilbert is seen in Tehran, Iran. Iran has released Moore-Gilbert, who has been detained for more than two years, in exchange for three Iranians detained abroad, state television reported on Wednesday. (Iranian state television via Andhra Pradesh)

Australian officials, including Foreign Minister Maurice Payne, have pursued a strategy of “peaceful diplomacy” over a period of twelve months and have not publicly commented on the case due to its importance.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to discuss any details of his release, saying he was safe and “relieved” on his way back to Australia.

Iran’s Supreme Leader vows to sign scientist

“The practice of Australian governments must always deal with problems with the utmost prudence, as the cause protects the safety of all other Australians who may find themselves in difficult circumstances,” Morrison said.

READ  West Bank: UN and EU strike Israel after demolishing 73 homeless people in Palestine

Alan McKinnon, Australia’s ambassador to Thailand, has urged Thai authorities to release three Iranian terrorists accused of plotting to assassinate Israeli ambassadors in exchange for a lecturer at the University of Melbourne.

When Moore-Gilbert expressed “love and admiration for the great nation of Iran and its loving, generous and courageous people”, his family said they were “relieved and ecstatic”.

