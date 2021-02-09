Fenfraff condemns cases of teachers being “forced” to deliver in schools – Actualized

“There are schools where teachers impose on their facilities where they are forced to carry out delivery work,” Fenfraf condemned in a letter sent to the ministry, saying that from the first day about 1.2 million students resumed teaching activities through distance education in the 12th year.

In this communications addressed to the Secretary of State for Education, which covers “situations notified by teachers that must be urgently regulated,” the organization, led by Mario Nokuira, states that teachers’ duty to carry telephones in school facilities is defined for public imprisonment, and that schools must be notified of the “unlawfulness of this practice” as foretold in an emergency.

In the same letter, Fenprof warns that many schools, in response to teachers’ request to set aside work equipment in their homes, “accept the request only if the teacher is on their campus,” which would determine the prison’s duty as “false and unholy.”

In addition, according to Fennfroff, many schools in the country impose “synchronization sessions with the exact duration of face-to-face classes” during “concentration”, as opposed to “national guidelines and international recommendations.” Students’ levels in distance learning sessions vary from classroom teaching. ”

“There are examples, including the first cycle of pre-school education and basic education, which deny any sensible solution and even deny the recommendations and guidance reached by schools,” he says.

In a letter to the ministry of Diego Brando Rodriguez, the federation also noted that “the problem of lack of support for teachers with children under the age of 12” remains, “even in cases where it is intended to compel teachers to develop a remote function at school.”

Fenprof also reiterates the need to vaccinate teachers who act face-to-face, i.e. those who provide special education, including early intervention, who have to serve in the CBCJ or stay in schools due to obligations. Remaining until the end of the second period.

The Teachers’ Representative Organization announced that it would create a platform for teachers to monitor how distance education is conducted and propose solutions to identified problems, following a survey conducted this weekend. .

Students in grades 1 through 12 began teaching activities again today, but far from the schools, returning to the well-known distance learning that returned from the early holidays, marking the end of the last school year.

In all, about 1.2 million students are forced to transfer classrooms to their homes indefinitely, almost a year later, in March, when the government closed schools and implemented distance learning to control the Govt-19 epidemic.

According to experts, the Minister of Education argued in Algarve today that face-to-face education should return as soon as possible, starting with the 1st cycle and preschool.

“We know that 1st cycle students and kindergarten students have more difficulty with autonomy and distance learning and teaching. This is a decision that must be made based on the assessments of epidemiologists,” said Diego Brando Rodriguez.