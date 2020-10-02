Fernando Tatis Jr. hits two home runs and adds a bat flip.

San Diego-It took one and a half games. But flying high, data mashing, bat flipping Padres finally arrived in the postseason. And so fast. The Padres, who aimed to be eliminated in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series,

San Diego-It took one and a half games. But flying high, data mashing, bat flipping Padres finally arrived in the postseason. And so fast.

The Padres, who were eliminated in the second leg of the National League Wildcard series, delayed the series with an 11-9 win against the Cardinals on Thursday in a four-run deficit. With a franchise postseason record of 5 homers, they won their first playoff win at Petco Park. Now on Friday we need another one in the winner’s take-off game 3.

• NL Wildcard series announced by Hankook Tire, Game 3: Friday 7pm Pacific Standard Time ESPN

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big announcement of his October appearance in October with two homerings and two bat flips. His laser three-point shot opened the floodgates in the sixth inning, and Manny Machado led to his own game final solo explosion. Wil Myers scored two more home runs, including seven Gore head shots.

The longest lasting Far Drain Myers pointed San Diego down the left-wing line with a missile. Myers’ first playoff home run after five seasons mostly engulfed the National League Westseller was a blast ahead of the qualifiers.

• Box score

Tatis has since been added to the four batters, outpacing Padres by third in an opposing field blast. The 21-year-old is the third youngest player in postseason history with a multi-home game, after Andruw Jones in 1996 and Carlos Correa in 2015.

Myers started the tense game, and added an exclamation point with a two-point shot in the second half of the eighth inning. He and Tatis join Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as the only teammates to score multiple home runs in the same postseason match.

