Fernando Tavares: It’s natural for Benfica to generate more commissions than Ben’s rivals – Benfica

Benfica returned The club that spent the most money on commissions last year – 20.3 million euros after 34.2M after the previous period – but for the incarnate ‘Vice’ Fernando Tavares, this value is quite normal considering the revenue the Eagles recorded during that period, especially compared to what FC Porto performed and the game.

“Any news with a normal record has an extraordinary media program. In other clubs, there are extraordinary contexts with a normal program. We’m used to it.

For the incarnation of ‘Wise’, on the other hand, it is necessary to place values ​​in the right context. “Benfica’s revenue was incomparably higher than its competitors. It’s only natural to generate higher commissions. This is not the case when translating this comparison. We did not create as many commissions as our competitors. “

Fernando Tavares, on the other hand, does not want to comment directly on other clubs’ business, which pays a higher percentage commission on lower sales amounts. “This is true. I will not comment on business from other clubs. What we can guarantee to fans and fans is that we are managed within the normal framework of strict, financial rigor, and that it is fair to pay commissions. The size of the business. Benfica is both buying and selling,” he concluded.