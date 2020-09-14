Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Media playback is not supported on the device. Media caption David Cameron said, “I have a wrong idea about what is being proposed.”

David Cameron became the fifth former prime minister to criticize a new bill trying to invalidate the agreement to withdraw from Brexit.

No 10 says that the internal market legislation is “an important law in the UK.”

But Cameron said he had “sorry” and that breaking international treaties should be “the last resort.”

Former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May and Sir John Major, as well as Labor’s Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, condemned the plan.

But official spokesman Boris Johnson said the bill provides a “significant legal safety net”, allowing the government to “take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the UK’s internal markets.”

Lawmakers will debate the bill in their second reading at 16:30 PM (15:30 GMT), the PM is making its opening remarks, and it is expected to pass this early stage after voting around 22:00.

However, this bill will face more challenges, especially when the bill begins debate within the lord.

Former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said Mr. Johnson “Unconscionable” damage to the UK’s international reputation And he said he would “hold” support for the bill in its present form.

Tory MP Rehman Chishti, the Prime Minister’s special envoy for freedom of religion or belief, Resigned for the proposed law., “I have always acted in a way that respects the rule of law… [and] Voting on this measure right now is against the values ​​I most cherish. ”

A senior government source told the BBC that “all options are on the table” in terms of possible action against Tory lawmakers who do not support the bill.

Ed Miliband, the shadow business secretary of labor, called the proposed law “legal hooliganism.”

Miliband will later stand for Sir Keir Starmer in the opposition dispatch box. Labor leaders were forced to isolate themselves at home When a member of his family shows possible coronavirus symptoms.

argument

The UK left the EU on January 31st and negotiated and signed an withdrawal agreement with the blockchain.

Both sides are in the state of closing the trade deal negotiations prior to Brexit. transition It ends on December 31st and an informal talks will take place in Brussels this week.

A key part of the withdrawal agreement, now an international treaty, is the Northern Ireland Protocol, designed to prevent the hard border from returning to the islands of Ireland.

The government-proposed internal market legislation would allow the UK to amend or reinterpret the “State Assistance” rules for subsidies to Northern Ireland companies in both cases, ignoring that part of the contract with respect to commodities. Those who disagree with future trade transactions.

last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the bill would “violate international law” “in certain and limited ways.”, The criticism widens in all aspects of the political spectrum.

Let’s start over. Brexit deadlines are approaching. There is a lot of noise in Westminster. The UK and EU cannot agree.

And yes. But again, with every sentence there is a vortex of jargon.

But taking a few steps back, we have information on how the UK will deal with its closest neighbors starting January next year, and how the different regions of the UK will trade with each other.

This is important both economically and politically.

The Brexit process has long exposed tensions between England and Brussels, but don’t underestimate the tension it puts on England.

People living in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have long argued that they were released from London, but they claim that Brexit is the ultimate case study explaining their claims.

So, the delicate mission of the Westminster government is to rescue Britain from one alliance, the EU, and to tie another alliance, Britain together.

All of these rows have a key goal.

Cameron, who called the EU referendum when he was prime minister, said “I have a wrong idea about what was proposed.”

In an interview with reporters, he said, “passing a parliamentary act and then violating international treaty obligations is the last thing to consider. It should be the absolute final resort.”

Cameron said the “bigger picture” is to enter into a trade agreement with the EU and to “urge the government to stay in that context.” [and] I have that big prize in mind. “

This remark follows the strong criticism of four other former British Prime Ministers who survived.

Ms. May, who is still a member of the House of Representatives, said violations of international law would undermine Britain’s “trust”, while Brown said it would be similar to “self-harm” in Britain.

Sir John and Prime Minister Blair Served During Key Periods of the Northern Ireland Peace Process I wrote a joint article for the Sunday Times. Johnson accused Britain of “shameful” and urged lawmakers to reject a “shameful” attempt to invalidate part of the withdrawal agreement.

‘Problems to be solved’

Earlier, Magistrate Kit Malthouse said the bill is a “practical” step, “solving the problems we face” on the future of trade with the EU.

He told the BBC Breakfast: “What we’ve done is to say transparently that this is a situation that we think could happen. That’s definitely what the EU is implying. It’s a problem we need to address, so here’s a bill to fix it.

“After all, those who oppose this bill have to tell us what the resolution is.”

On Sunday, Attorney General Robert Buckland told the BBC that the bill was a “insurance policy” in case the UK and the EU disagree on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

He hoped that the power pursuing by the ministers would never be necessary, and said the British would resign if they violate international law “in a way I cannot accept.”

But Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused government ministers of passing “misinformation” over the weekend and “rotating” the reasons for pursuing new legislation.

He told LBC: “[Mr Johnson] I made the mistake of canceling the treaty. This will damage Britain’s reputation.

“I talk to the prime minister, look away, go back to plan, throw away these problems, do not act in this reckless and wrong way. And we will see the bill again.”

The bill disagrees on the Tory Back Bench.

Congressman Desmond Swain said he would support the bill, praising the government in case a trade deal could not be agreed by the end of the year.

In an interview with BBC News, he told BBC News, “If the government does not take precautions against such a possibility, it will be completely negligent. It’s right to hold power just in case.”

But his colleague and Chairman of the Justice Select Committee, Sir Bob Neill, said the government and its supporters should “settle down the language.”

He said there is already a mechanism to address the government’s concerns, but he is willing to amend the bill to “meet in the middle.” If approved by Congress, only elements that violate international law can be used.