Films running for the 2021 Oscars

The academy promises to hold a face-to-face ceremony on April 25th

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of 2021 Oscar nominees. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 25, one month from now. Unlike the Golden Globe, which used telecommunications resources, the Hollywood Academy promises a face-to-face ceremony. Despite the success of the vaccine, the continuing epidemic in the United States is debatable. But with or without candidates, this year’s Oscars will be different.

Everyone remembers how the Oscars have been over the years. The winning films did not arrive in our theaters until a few weeks after the Oscars aired. Now you can watch most of the contestants on streaming channels and root for your favorite movie with full knowledge of every detail. There are seven nominees for Best Picture in the Special Film category: Best Actor Anthony Hopkins with “My Father”, “Monk”, Gary Oldman’s Black and White Film, “The Silence of the Silence”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “The Nomland” Golden Globe winner for Best Picture of the Year), “The 7 in Chicago” and “Beautiful Revenge”.

“Mu Pi” is a regular family drama that the academy loves. Anthony Hopkins uses all his talents to play a man who begins to suffer from aging dementia. He refuses to help his daughter and wants to end his days alone. But as his brain deteriorates he begins to lose touch with reality. Olivia plays Coleman’s daughter, who tries to help him.

If “My Father” is a family drama, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is a political drama set in the late 1960s. The United States has lived through an era of great political turmoil, with the Black Panther Party leading the FBI. Minorities were armed and threatened to make a revolution for the rights of black people. Friend Hampton (Daniel Calua), a young and attractive activist, was appointed head of the Chicago division of the Panthers. But he was unaware that one of the members of the group, Bill O’Neill (Legit Stanfield), had infiltrated the group on the orders of the director of the U.S. Federal Police.

“Chicago 7” is a political drama about protests and demonstrations against the US government in the late 1960s. The film tells the story of an investigation into seven activists who caused riots during the 1968 Democratic convention. President Richard Nixon’s Conspiracy The government is facing a trial in a court headed by a hostile judge.

“The Silence of Silence” tells the story of a drummer from a heavy metal group who begins to lose his hearing. And, with that noise. When deafness increases the decline of your career and career. Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed played a key role. In this selection of Oscar nominees, the loser is certainly “beautiful revenge”, the story of a young blonde girl who kills all of her enemies. It simply does not create the profile of the academy.

For those who really like cinema, “Monk” with Gary Oldman is an unbelievable film, very sympathetic to everyone. Filmed in black and white, it tells the story of wine screenwriter Herman Monkievich, who wrote the script for the new film by the wonderful Orson Welles. Simply put, “Citizen Kane” is considered the best film of all time. Gary Oldman plays Monkievich, who was a fierce critic of American society in the 1930s, and Tom Burke as Orson Welles. The film attempts to recreate Hollywood 90 years ago and director David Pincher chose to use black and white, which is similar to the film he made at the time he was trying to portray.

In the animation section we have the soul of Pixar, which has already won the Golden Globe and the interesting “On the way to the moon”, about a Chinese woman building a rocket to go to the moon, to find the goddess who lives there. , According to the legends of that country.

George Louis Caliph