find! November, two meteor showers, lunar eclipse

San Diego (KGTV) — In November, two meteor showers and lunar eclipses will set the sky.

According to Earth Sky, the northern taurid meteor shower will run across our atmosphere from November 11th to 12th. The event is also expected to generate about 5 meteors per hour, but the shower is famous for its slow-moving bright meteors.

Next week, the Leonid meteor shower peaks from November 16th to 17th. Those showers are expected to generate 15-20 meteors per hour. NASA says Leonid showers occur every November and feature some of the fastest moving meteors moving at about 44 miles per second.

According to NASA, Stargazer recommends the best viewing of meteor showers by looking for areas away from the light and lying flat with your feet facing east to take up as much sky as possible. The best viewing time is around midnight and lasts until dawn.

Then lunar eclipses can be seen across North America on November 30 to close the month. The moon appears slightly darker because the sun, earth, and moon are incompletely aligned. Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly hitting the moon, covering all or part of the moon with the outer part of the shadow.

