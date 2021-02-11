Find out how the Korean movie was most viewed on Netflix

The South American film New Space Order, which recently debuted on the Netflix list, could be redefined as a South Korean remake of Star Wars (to go from fans). Before you give up reading the text, be aware that the product, which was launched on February 5th, was highly viewed on the streaming service. Do you know how it is?

It is necessary to talk about several points to explain the success of the film. The plot, the good stage of Korean cinema, the opening to productions from other countries, of course, the good moment of the films with unexpected heroes.

According to the tool Flix Patrol, which monitors streaming products, The new space command is widely viewed on Netflix worldwide, leading in Brazil, South Korea and Russia. In the United States, the film ranks third.

He, therefore, divided the five causes created by Metropolis New space order The most watched movie on Netflix in recent weeks.

Star Wars in Korean

Of course, a small menu here is mandatory. The plot of the film does not include Jedi fighting with Sid. But director Joe Chung-hee’s system shows a traitor fighting with a villain. He recalled losing the vibe of space adventure at one point in Star Wars.

Social conspiracy

South Korean cinema is marked by pop productions that talk more about related social issues such as inequality, suffering and environmental crimes.

The new spatial order follows the trend of addressing social inequality. UDS, which dominates the colonization of space, is not thinking of a solution for the whole population, only for those who can afford it.

International movies

As a rule, theaters have North American films, while productions from other countries are far from the big screen. Due to the global nature of Netflix, things have changed and many films and series from other countries have reached the star.

Action

The new space order, at heart, is surrounded by an action movie, plot twists, space pursuits and a compelling plot.

The final battle scenes, for example, are exciting, especially the chase sequence that ends on Earth.

Current theme

Dangerous reports of Earth’s climate decline indicate that environmental catastrophe is not far off as it appears in science fiction.

In the film, humanity wants to go into space to escape an environmental catastrophe – which also appears in a Knitfix product such as Midnight Sky.