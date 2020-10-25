Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light Switch eShop file size revealed

A big surprise this week is that Nintendo is playing the original game. Symbol of fire First West Series.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Light of Light It is available exclusively on the Switch eShop on December 4th, and is priced at $5.99 (or equivalent). One thing you may have overlooked is the game’s file size. Obviously it’s a Famicom game so it doesn’t take up much space

According to Nintendo’s game page 30MB Free space. You can choose from 25 chapters, 50+ playable characters, multiple units and 20+ classes.

Meet Marth and recruit the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in 8-bit glory as you play all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, first localized and released in North America for a limited time. .

Choose from over 50 playable characters and discover the roots of the strategic gameplay that define the Fire Emblem series.

The original Fire Emblem on Switch’s 30th anniversary actual release comes with a code instead of a game cartridge, so you’ll have to download this particular release either way. Another “Limited Time” title, only available until March 31, 2021.

You can pre-order Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & Blade of Light now from the eShop or from the Nintendo website. Have you pre-ordered this game yet? How about the anniversary edition? Let me know in the comments.