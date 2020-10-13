Fireball Footage: Giant Meteor Crash Over America’Think of a Nuclear Attack!’ | Science | news

A meteor hit the atmosphere in the northeastern United States, which some have described as the most surprising “so far” they have ever witnessed. These fireballs have been observed in six states including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, and the city of Toronto, Canada, showing how bright the meteor is.

The camera captured this phenomenon, showing a huge blue stream shining across the night sky. Dozens of people flocked to the International Meteor Organization (IMO) to report sightings, and some were concerned that a nuclear attack was taking place. “It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen,” Kim told IMO. “It was too fast, frankly, in the middle of the road, waiting for an explosion to hit,” Adam said. “I thought it was a nuclear attack for a while!”

Meezan added: “I didn’t believe what I saw. It felt like fireworks on July 4th in less than a second. It’s amazing.” Miles said: “It was really cool! I saw the flash as I walked through the back door. “It was a firecracker, but it was too high and clear. There was no sound.” A fireball is a largely harmless phenomenon that occurs when space rocks surrounding a medium-sized meteor hit the atmosphere. These rocks glide through space without air resistance, so as soon as they meet the atmosphere, air seeps into the hole and tears it away, causing a bright explosion.

IMO said: “The fireball is a meteor that looks brighter than usual. “Due to the speed at which it hits the Earth’s atmosphere, debris larger than a millimeter can radiate bright flashes as it traverses the sky. READ New Atomtronic Machine to Probe Odd Boundary Concerning Quantum and Daily Worlds “These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and they often cause fear and awe in those who witness them.” But sometimes large rocks head towards Earth, as is evident in the Chelyabinsk meteor impact. In 2013, a 20-meter space rock above the Russian city of Chelyabinsk struck the Earth’s atmosphere, crushing windows throughout the city and injuring more than 1,000 people.