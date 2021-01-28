Fires after car crash in Cameroon kill 53 and injure dozens (with video)

Luca

A local governor says a total of 53 people have been killed in a fire that broke out when a passenger bus collided with a van carrying fuel oil in western Cameroon.

“The dead have not been identified and they have all been burned,” said Ava Fonca Augustine, governor of the western region, referring to the 29 people who were “seriously injured with burns” in the crash in Dishang.

According to initial reports, the accident may have been caused by “fog” and the governor said there was a “braking defect” in the van.

The 70-seat bus collided with the van around 3:30 p.m.

At the end of December, another bus crash in Cameroon killed at least 37 people, including 10 women and four children.