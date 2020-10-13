First call: Le’Veon Bell’s’Like’ critique of Jets; Big Ben was erased from the Browns record book. Pitt, WPIAL QB was promoted in Dallas.

Daily and weekly of TribLIVE Email newsletter Deliver the news you want and the information you need right to your inbox.

Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell posts his coach on Twitter. Ben Roethlisberger was finally erased from the Cleveland Browns Record Book. Dallas Cowboys can switch from quarterback to Pittsburgh products if Andy Dalton gets hurt. “Ground Chuck” is still a playoff format.

All that in Tuesday’s “First Call”.

Le’Veon’loves’ the criticism of his role.

The relationship between manager Adam Gase and the New York Jets, backing Le’Veon Bell, seems to be worsening.

well, There was always a question.

But now the conversation is difficult to ignore. The former Steelers All-Pro “liked” some tweets criticizing Gase’s attack. Bell was only targeted once in a pass game, with New York losing 30-10 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Gase didn’t seem to be happy with Bell’s actions.

“Okay” Gase Said through CBS Sports on Monday. “Players get frustrated when they feel they need to be more targeted or have more touches. I think there are many people who feel that way. You have to go back to work and find a way to attract people.

“I hate to follow all this instead of just talking to me, but it seems to be the way people want it these days.”

Jets are 0-5. Bell played only in two games. That’s because I had a hamstring injury on week 1. He’s only had a total of 113 yards in the Screamage in 22 touches so far in 2020.

While in Pittsburgh, Bell was often used by Ben Roethlisberger as a receiving option.

Dallas may need DiNucci.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an ankle surgery for a compound fracture he suffered on Sunday, so the depth of the location is being tested.

Andy Dalton is a starter for the time being. He helped win 37-34 against the New York Giants on Sunday after the Prescott game. Terrible injury.

This means ex-Pitt Panther Ben DiNucci has been promoted to backup jobs.

Rookie 7-round pick QB Ben DiNucci’s cowboy coach Mike McCarthy: “He needs Andy to be the backup for Dak.” -Michael Gelken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2020

There is a Pittsburgh connection between DiNucci and cowboy coach Mike McCarthy. DiNucci attended Pine-Richland. McCarthy is from Greenfield.

DiNucci left Pete in sophomore year and transferred to James Madison. As a senior, DiNucci started all 16 matches, passing 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has nearly 71% of his draws completed, with 122 carrys and 7 rushing touchdowns at 569 yards.

The Cowboys picked him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. NBC Sports Washington Cowboys are expecting to take over Dwayne Haskins. Los Angeles Chargers’ Tyrod Taylor and freelance Colin Kaepernick were also mentioned.

McCarthy confirmed on Monday that Prescott had a successful operation. He was discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Baker best big ben

One of the most infamous stats in football history is that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger set the record for the most wins at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium.

What do you say about the franchise when the visiting QB won more victories in the center of his building than anyone on his team?

Especially since the stadium opened in 1999, Roethlisberger became a rookie in 2004 and has won 11 wins.

But Baker Mayfield can now finally make a claim on the mark. So the record is now in Cleveland’s own hands. Mayfield won his 12th home win in his career, and the Browns defeated Colts 3223 on Sunday.

Derek Anderson Previous high water level indication The Steelers won’t play in Cleveland this year until January 3rd, the last week of the season.

Mayfield’s injured rib The team looks optimistic You’ll be able to play with the Steelers at Heinz Field this week.

Spin cycle

Tennessee Titans is trying to soften the news coming out of Nashville regarding the focus on compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

The suspected mistake is at the heart of the question of why the team had a breakout rescheduling multiple games over several weeks.

Along with some unapproved practices, Tennessee is getting a known heat that doesn’t wear a 100% mask. General Manager John Robinson admits that the players were not completely compliant with wearing them in designated places.

But he insists that Titan is not alone in that regard.

# Titan GM Jon Robinson of the team wearing the mask-“Very compliant. It is a misrepresentation that we say 100%.” GM contacted him to check in and said he had problems with mask compliance as well. — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) October 12, 2020

For the first time since September 27, the Titans will play against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night.

Anyway at the time of this post.

Chuck chuck

Former pirate Charlie Morton wasn’t overwhelming, but he helped the Tampa Bay Race to win the second leg of the American League Championship Series. They beat the Houston Astros 4-2. Rays now leads the 2-0 series in the semifinals.

Morton finished 5 innings and scored 5 hits and no runs. He threw 95 pitches, but only one walked and five strikeouts. Morton also won Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

He also got this unrealistic defensive play from right fielder Manuel Margot.

Shortstop Willy Adames also shined.

defense

defense

defense pic.twitter.com/c7y0gtg1LS — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 12, 2020

Margot helped the attack with a three-point home run once.

Manny Margot Loves Petco Park pic.twitter.com/Cu6e2ePR54 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 12, 2020

Match 3 is Tuesday night. Another former pirate Tyler Glass Noe pitches for Tampa in Match 4 on Wednesday.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at [email protected] or via: Twitter. You can repost all tweets. All emails may be posted unless otherwise stated.

