First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max hands-on video appeared ahead of pre-order

The first hands-on videos and stories have been released ahead of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting tomorrow. This hands-on look provides detailed information on the all-new size options offered by the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Verge Here are some details about the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.

Honestly, it’s a bit weird to catch it at first. Especially if it comes from a big phone. It needs some tweaking, like typing. However, other parts of using the iPhone, such as swiping down from the top of the display for notifications or using the Control Center, are much easier than before. But for the first time since the iPhone 8, Apple has created a flagship phone that almost everyone can comfortably use and hold with one hand.

Details about the 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max:

When it comes to how the 12 Pro Max really uses and maintains, it’s still the phone’s surfboard, like Apple’s other Plus and Max sized devices. It’s a bit deceptive to see on its own, as it is proportionately similar to the regular size model. Only when viewed in the context next to other iPhones, the scale hits you.

CNET There are a few additional details about the iPhone 12 mini, saying, “It’s a return to the idea of ​​having most of the features in the smallest body.”

With a 5.4-inch screen and the same features as a regular iPhone 12, this 4.8-ounce phone might be perfect for anyone who has a small hand or small pocket, or wants something like a tablet. It’s ridiculously small for my average-sized hand, which shows just how familiar we are with our huge cell phone.

TechCrunch The iPhone 12 Pro Max doesn’t look “very big” despite being the largest iPhone ever.

All four sizes exist and have been described. As someone who has been testing a fair number of large Android devices in recent months, the 6.7-inch Pro Max is not exceptionally large. However, as you can see in the photo above, the difference from the mini is quite obvious.

Engadget I also had to spend time with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and they have a nice gallery of images that highlight the new design.

It should be noted that this is not a full review of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple appears to have very little hands-on experience with certain publications, and each seems to have tried the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for a short time.

We still expect the full review ban for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max to be lifted next week, at which point we will learn more about performance, battery life, and other features. In the meantime, this video can be useful if you want to make a decision ahead of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting tomorrow at 5:00 AM PT.

This video has new accessories (MagSafe Duo and leather sleeves)!! This gives them hope that they will come soon. * Not mentioned in the video. pic.twitter.com/IYKYsTJvEl -🅳🅈🄻🄰🄽 (@ DylanMcD8) November 5, 2020

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max hands-on video

