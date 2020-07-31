First ‘murder hornet’ trapped in Washington state

Experts have been seeking to entice the invasive bugs and protect against an infestation because they were being very first noticed in the state past yr. Extra than two inches very long, the hornets get their nickname from their propensity to attack and destroy honeybees and probably, individuals.

Up right up until now, five large hornets had officially been sighted in the point out. This is the very first a single observed in a trap, in accordance to a news release

Officials announced Friday that they experienced identified the Asian large hornet previously this week from a lure collected near Birch Bay on July 14.

“This is encouraging since it indicates we know that the traps work,” Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for Washington’s Office of Agriculture (WSDA) reported in the announcement. “But it also means we have perform to do.”