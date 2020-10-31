First, take a look at Tesla’s new UI and drive visualization for the actual FSD beta

Tesla has begun distributing software version 2020.40.8.12 to the company’s limited Full Self-Driving beta users, and according to observations from the EV community, the update appears to include a new UI optimized for the operation of the FSD suite. . This is evident in the larger space of the UI for FSD’s driving visualization and smoother vector rendering for driving routes, objects and distances.

Limited FSD beta users have shared Tesla’s new UI image. Tesla Large, Seems to be one of the first Model 3 owners to receive an update. As Tesla enthusiasts pointed out, the larger space allocated for visualization was immediately noticeable. The Tesla avatar on the display is now quite large and detailed, so it stands out especially when the vehicle is in the Park. The animations are also smoother when opening the trunk, trunk, and door.

Changes to the Tesla UI affect the layout of the central display. The map area was shrunk as more space was allocated for visualization. The Tesla “T” logo at the top of the display has also been removed. Whether this will be popular among Tesla owners is questionable, but it is clear that the changes have been made with respect to: Increased functionality of the Full Self-Driving product line. Tesla described this in the 2020.40.8.12 release notes.

Promotion of visualization improvement

Driving visualization has been improved to better support fully autonomous driving capabilities by increasing the display size to show additional ambient information. If the list of navigation turns is included in another app, the next turn will appear above the visualization.

With the larger visualization, the selected item moved slightly, but it still looks and works the same. Some notable differences are:

Quick access to backup cameras and wipers moved to the bottom bar.

Autopilot set speed is now displayed just below the speedometer and can still be adjusted using the right steering wheel scroll wheel. When Autopilot is activated, the speed turns blue.

What’s interesting is that the improvements introduced in the Full Self-Driving beta are moving at an incredibly fast pace. Since it was released to limited FSD beta members a week ago, the functionality of the system has already started showing further improvements. this is Tesla Owner Silicon Valley A group asking how new updates and UI can improve the real performance of FSD on the road. In a response, Musk said the update could reduce intervention.

“We measure this primarily as the probability of intervention. This update addresses several issues, reducing the number of interventions by one third. Many improvements consist of fixing silly bugs and Grand Eureka Moments. In my experience, this applies to most beta releases,” wrote Musk.

In more detail, Musk explained that as fully autonomous driving improves, the defects that the system will experience will be significantly reduced. The CEO explained that FSD’s flaws are by no means zero, but in the end there will be a point where the likelihood of flaws is significantly lower than that of regular drivers. Musk Limited FSD Beta Update It’s very fast with new improvements released every 5-10 days.

First take a look at Tesla’s new UI and driven visualization in the video below.