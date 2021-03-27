Five companies (including WHO) call on boat and aircraft crew to be vaccinated – Executive Digest

Five international organizations have called for a prevalent vaccine against ships and aircraft crews against Govt-19. The request was made by the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Labor Organization, the International Maritime Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

“Boats and aircraft crews need to be protected from vaccination as soon as possible. We call on governments to identify the challenges of vaccinating sailors and crews and prepare them, first and foremost, from the country of their birth,” the five companies quoted said in a joint statement. Europress.

The companies argue that navigation and aviation are “two essential activities that support global trade and mobility and are fundamental to sustainable socio-economic recovery.” “More than 80% of world trade is driven by sea. The world economy depends on the 2 million sailors who operate the world fleet of merchant ships,” they emphasize.

Similarly, they argue that air traffic carried about 5.7 billion passengers in 2019, and that air cargo represents 35% of the value of goods carried by all means.

“The number of licensed aviation professionals, including pilots, air traffic controllers and maintenance technicians, was 887,000 in 2019,” according to figures from the International Civil Aviation Organization. “The use of strict public health standards for flight crews, including isolated ones, has resulted in operational complications and significant costs,” they added.

In the report, the companies also support the development of vaccination certificates by sailors and crew to facilitate international travel.