Five fun facts about Bridgeton, the most-watched series on Netflix today

Shoraner Shonda Rhymes Grace collects an enviable string of TV hits such as anatomy, corruption and how to escape murder. Now, the list has grown: Bridgeton, A series produced for Netflix, has become the most watched streaming service.
According to the tool Flix PatrolTracking streaming hits, Bridgeton tops the list of most watched series. Taking the pictures into account, the product is next to George Clooney’s Midnight Sky.
Bridgeton, which debuted on December 25, is leading in Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Take a look at the five interests of production:
Bridgeton is based on a series of books written by American author Julia Quinn. In total, there are nine works that describe the path of the family brothers in the discovery of love. The author has sold more than 3.5 million copiesNetflix / News Release
Bridgerton’s soundtrack catches the attention of fans of pop music. After all, you would not expect to hear the songs of pop stars like Taylor Swift, Billy Elish and Ariana Grande in the 19th century series. There are a lot of explanations from the vitamin string quartetNetflix / News Release
Will Bridgeton have Season 2? Officially, Netflix has not confirmed, but a sequence is quite possible. After all, the introduction is very successful and, of course, there are many more booksNetflix / News Release
Black Queen! Shonda Rhymes always seeks diversity in its productions, in Bridgerton, where actress Golda Roshwell lived as king. The screenwriters were inspired by Queen Charlotte (1755-1818), considered the first mestizo of the British royal family. He will be the 15th generation of the Portuguese King Afonso III, born in North Africa, with his Metragana boyfriend Ben AlandroNetflix / News Release
The cast of the series mixes well-known names from cinema and television with newcomers. They are Bridgeton, Adjova Ando, Reggae-Jean Page, Poly Walker and Phoebe DinerNetflix / News Release