Five prime therapies rose to 349% on Wednesday after the Biotechnology Institute, which evaluates phemeridzumab in stomach cancer, released positive results for its second phase test.

Five Prime Phase 2 FIGHT trials met all three primary points of its study, including the improvement of non-progressive survival.

“These results bring us one step ahead of the first possible targeted treatment for advanced gastric cancer for more than a decade,” said Helen Collins, chief medical officer of the five prime ministers.

A potential breakthrough in the treatment of stomach cancer has helped to increase stocks Five prime treatments Up 349% in Wednesday trading. Is higher than 24.00.

Small-cap biotechnology company Said Tuesday Its stage 2 FIGHT test 3, which evaluates pyrimidine zoom in pre-stage advanced gastric cancer and gastroesophageal reflux cancer, met predetermined performance endpoints.

Phemeritzumab is a therapeutic antibody that targets FGFR2b + tumors, the company says, which is found in approximately 30% of herr2-gastric cancers worldwide.

In the study, survival without average improvement improved from 7.4 months to 9.5 months. The average overall survival improved from 12.9 months until it was reached, meaning that the patients in the test were still alive and they could not yet determine what the average overall survival was.

In the experiment, phemeriduzumab was used in combination with chemotherapy and chemotherapy in the control group.

Collins added that Phemeriduzumab may have therapeutic potential in other types of cancers, including FGFR2b + Skomus, which is found in small non-cellular lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Five Prime will evaluate all data available from its Phase 2 test and work with investigators to provide results at the upcoming medical conference.