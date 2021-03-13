Fixes connectivity issues for Microsoft Xbox Series X controllers

Problems of “Drift“Joy-Con, Nintendo Switch, and Dual Sense, From PlayStation 5. However, the controls on the Xbox Series S and X are not without issues. Although their problem is very serious, the truth is that they have an error connecting to consoles.

While this issue may seem relatively unusual, there is ample evidence that Microsoft should have investigated the matter more seriously. Fortunately for Xbox console owners, disconnecting the controllers (buttons and handles that stop responding) is almost always due to a simple software error. We all know that there is much less of a software bug than hardware issues, which is a matter of Nintendo and PlayStation 5 controller issues.

Jason Ronald, who is now part of the Xbox team, uses his Twitter social account to fix most complaints about the latest Xbox system update and controller that was released last March 10th.

Lots of Xbox news this week, but if you miss it we released our March Xbox System update yesterday. In addition to the new features, this release also fixes several control disconnections that players have released. Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6Lty – Jason Ronald (ron Jronold) March 10, 2021

Xbox Series X Controller Connection Problem | S resolved by Microsoft

This is good news for Xbox fans, who have been delivering good news for the past few days, and from the most recent one, have calculated the arrival of 20 Besta games for the Xbox Game Pass, but about that Here.

Help us grow, visit Our Facebook page Leave your taste to access all the information first. If you liked the article, don’t forget to share it with your friends. Follow us on Google News and select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.