Flashiness is a weakness (and you need to understand why)

You saw them there. In fact, he sees them every day, parading through the chains with their life of luxury and their material conquests. The photo on the jet, the introspective pose at the resort pool, the videos inside the car, the arrival in the Maldives … The list of shots is long and monotonous. Have you ever wondered why they are doing this?

The standard justification is: to inspire you.

In a reinterpretation of the famous “Hero’s Journey”, they recount and recount their painstaking story, their beginning of hardship and extreme hardship, the moment they set out on their special journey, the challenges they faced on this path, up to ‘to the great conquest and his return as a hero who acquires the freedom to live.

So, if they’ve been through so much hardship and managed to “make it”, knowing that your high quality life will inspire you to pursue your own dreams. If they did, so do you.

But that’s not how it works.

Unfortunately, a lot of people are drawn to the glamor of other people’s lives and it helps sell. So, at the most, this posting will take you to the page of an online course where someone wants to sell you a magic bullet to be successful.

But the truth is, ostentation is weakness. Trying to impress others is not inspiring. It’s just a great nonsense. And following the lessons of fools won’t make you a better person, or give you a better life. All it can do is feed your own weaknesses – and maybe you will become an idiot yourself.

What to do then?

1 – Realize your motivations

2 – Choose your references better

A brief dive into classical thoughts is a balm for certain toxins in modern life. Pay attention to Socrates’ words:

“Wealth does not produce virtue, but virtue makes wealth and all other things good for all, both individually and collectively”.

According to Socrates, external advantages are only good if we know how to use them wisely. Things like health, wealth, reputation are at most benefits or opportunities. These are not essentially good things in and of themselves.

Donald Robertson, in Think Like an Emperor, goes further: Social, material and physical benefits open up more opportunities for foolish individuals to harm themselves and others. And, in fact, when these external advantages are misused, they do more harm than good. Ostentation is one example. How many people don’t put their feet in their hands every day trying to fit into a story that isn’t yours just because they liked the happy ending they are reading?

The wise and good person can flourish even when faced with disease, poverty and enemies. And this is the essence that you must take with you, because if only the mirage of wealth motivates you, it will be difficult to keep walking when the horizon is cloudy and it is difficult to see anything. to come up.

Donald Robertson sums up this point perfectly and conclusively:

“The sage does not need anything, but uses everything for good; the fool thinks he needs a lot of things, but uses them all for evil ”.

The real goal in life is not to gain as many outward advantages as possible, but to use what is given to us wisely: disease or health, wealth or poverty, amenities or obstacles.

In all, there is the possibility of exercising virtue, correcting our faults and shaping our character. But you can be sure: you’ll hardly find it in an Instagram photo.