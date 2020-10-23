Florida Adds 5,558 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Daily Record Since August

Florida added 5,558 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest number in a day since August 15th.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the incident on Thursday increased the total number of infections recorded statewide to 768,091. The weekly average number surged to about 3,300 per day. Thursday also showed higher-than-usual tests with more than 100,000 tests processed.

The state also announced that it had added 57 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the weekly mortality rate to about 77 deaths per day. Wednesday, Florida Surgeon Chairman Scott Rivkees said the Ministry of Health Further review of coronavirus deaths, It was not immediately clear what the new review policy would entail or how it would affect the weekly daily report.

Across Florida, 16,470 people have died from the virus since March.

Two irregular days Quest Diagnostics unloaded the backlog. On September 1st, the Ministry of Health conducted 75,000 tests, Report could not be issued. On October 10th, I pushed two days’ worth of information to the next day.

Admission : According to the FDA, about 2,100 people in Florida are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus. About 460 of them are hospitalized in the Tampa Bay area.

About 24% of beds and 23% of ICU beds were available statewide on Thursday. About 21% of hospital beds and 19% of ICU beds were available in Tampa Bay.

The number of cases that led to hospitalization increased by 141.

positivity: Florida has an average weekly positive rate of around 12%. According to Johns Hopkins University.

The Florida Department of Health, which counts negative retests rather than positive retests, to calculate positives, has determined a positive rate of about 5%.

If the positivity is too high, it may indicate that extensive testing to detect mild and asymptomatic cases is not sufficient. The World Health Organization recommends a positive rate of 5% or less for two weeks before reopening.

Area Code: Tampa Bay added 1,011 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Thursday.

Seven people died in Pinellas County, three in Hernando, and one in Manatee. No new deaths were reported in Hillsborough, Polk or Pasco counties.

Polk leads the region with the highest average positivity per state of 7%, followed by Hillsborough with 6% and all other regional counties with 5%.

According to recent statistics, Hillsborough has 46,300 cases and 760 deaths. Pinellas killed 24,650 cases, and 816 people. Polk killed 22,256 cases and 595 people. Manatee has 12,761 cases, and 326 people died. Pasco has 10,406 cases and 228 deaths. Hernando killed 3,531 cases, 166 people. Citrus killed 3,091 cases, 131 people.

