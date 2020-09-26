Florida Reports 107 New COVID-19-Related Deaths, 2,795 New Cases

Orlando, Florida. – The Florida Department of Health has released 2,795 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday. New cases of respiratory disease have increased the statewide to 698,682 since the pandemic was first discovered in Florida in March.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 107 new deaths.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Florida is currently 14,190 deaths, including 168 non-residents who have died in the state.

According to health officials, death data related to COVID-19 are often delayed and it can take up to two weeks for new deaths to be reported.

According to Health Administration OfficeAs of Friday morning, there are a total of 2,115 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID-19.

DOH reported 170 new hospitalized patients on Saturday, bringing the state a total of 43,469 people who have been hospitalized at some point in the past six months due to the virus.

New York State’s overall positive rate for all tests was 13.35% on Friday. Health authorities believe the daily rate should be less than 10% to curtail local precautions to stop the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization advises that society can resume when the overall positivity rate can be kept below 5%.

Here are three things you need to know about September 26th.

Click on the blue headline to learn more about the story.

What happens in step 3? : The 3rd step to resuming the state after a widespread and ongoing coronavirus lockdown is what many call the “new standard” and is to relax more restrictions. Phase 2 is currently underway, so we don’t know when the third and final phases will begin, but we have details on what it might look like as described in Governor Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan. Want to know what step 3 will look like? Click or tap here.

Restaurant Owner Response: A restaurant owner in central Florida told News 6 that he welcomed Governor Ron DeSantis’ order to increase its internal capacity. Brad Plummer, owner of District Eatery, Tap and Barrell, said it’s been six months and is ready to start a business. Plummer also said the executive order was a step in the right direction. Click or tap here to hear what other restaurants are saying about Step 3.

Florida goes to step 3. Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida, which takes effect immediately, is moving to the third and final phase of the reopening plan. DeSantis was interested in the restaurant and hinted that it would lift the capacity limit sooner or later, and formalized its move on Friday. He is also enacting measures that prohibit local governments from limiting doses below 50%. There is no capacity limit throughout the state. Click or tap here to learn more about Step 3.

The following is a case analysis for Central Florida County.

group case New case Admission New hospitalization dead New death Brevard 8,800 72 791 5 293 2 Flagler 1,722 7 140 23 Lake 7,444 24 567 9 189 One Marion 9,668 42 935 6 282 8 Orange 39,875 158 1,331 7 445 One Osceola 12,395 41 635 5 145 fork 19,765 118 2,059 8 529 three Seminole 8,972 26 646 2 208 One Sumter 2,217 7 250 67 One Volucia 10,789 51 803 three 239

