Follow NASA’s Perseverance rover in serious time on its way to Mars

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 30. NASA’s Eyes on the Photo voltaic Procedure instrument lets you monitor the spacecraft in true time as it makes its way to Mars for a Feb. 18, 2021, landing. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



The previous time we observed NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission was on July 30, 2020, as it disappeared into the black of deep place on a trajectory for Mars. But with NASA’s Eyes on the Photo voltaic Technique, you can comply with in genuine time as humanity’s most innovative rover—and the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter traveling with it—treks thousands and thousands of miles above the future 6 months to Jezero Crater.





“Eyes on the Solar System visualizes the exact trajectory details that the navigation workforce employs to plot Perseverance’s study course to Mars,” mentioned Fernando Abilleira, the Mars 2020 mission design and navigation manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “If you want to abide by along with us on our journey, which is the position to be.”

Eyes won’t just permit you see the length in between the Crimson Planet and the spacecraft at this very minute. You can also fly formation with Mars 2020 or check out the relative velocity between Mars and Earth or, say, the dwarf world Pluto.

“With all our orbital property circling Mars as effectively as Curiosity and Insight on its surface, there is new knowledge and imagery coming in all the time about the Red World,” explained Jon Nelson, visualization know-how and applications development supervisor at JPL. “Basically, if you have not observed Mars recently through Eyes on the Solar Method, you have not witnessed Mars.”

Dozens of controls on pop-up menus allow for you to customise not just what you see—from faraway to right “on board” a spacecraft—but also how you see it: Decide on the 3-D method, and all you want is a pair of crimson-cyan anaglyph glasses for a additional immersive experience.

You never have to cease at Mars, either. You can journey through the photo voltaic technique and even by time. The internet site not only takes advantage of actual-time details and imagery from NASA’s fleet of spacecraft, it’s also populated with NASA knowledge going back to 1950 and projected to 2050. Locale, movement, and visual appeal are centered on predicted and reconstructed mission details.

Whilst you’re discovering, get a deeper dive into our property world with Eyes on the Earth and travel to distant worlds with Eyes on ExoPlanets.

A lot more facts:

eyes.nasa.gov/applications/orrery/#/sc_perseverance