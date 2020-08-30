Followers Decide on Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ as This Week’s Beloved New Tunes

Blackpink and Selena Gomez‘s “Ice Product” has topped this week’s new songs poll.

Audio admirers voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 28) on Billboard, choosing the really-predicted collaboration amongst the K-pop lady team and pop celebrity as their favourite new songs launch from the earlier week.

“Ice Cream” introduced in nearly 72% of the vote this 7 days, beating out new tunes by Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber (“Falling for You”), Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani (“Physical” — Mark Ronson remix), Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj (“Costly”) and other folks.

“Ice Product” is the 2nd pre-release solitary off Blackpink’s extended-awaited debut album, Blackpink: The Album, which is scheduled for release on Oct. 2 via YG Leisure.

Coming in 2nd put on this week’s poll with 7.2% of the vote was Smith and Bieber’s newest collaboration “Falling for You.” The keep track of is featured on Smith’s third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The two formerly labored together on Bieber’s “Hardly ever Say By no means” throwback jam from 2010 and the swoon-worthy “Fairytale” monitor on his 2012 Think deluxe album.

Inserting 3rd on this week’s poll was the the Ronson remix of Lipa and Stefani’s “Bodily,” which accounted for 6.7% of the vote.

See the closing outcomes of this week’s new songs release poll under.