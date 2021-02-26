Following the titles and prizes, Van Boston's destruction was imminent: The story I never told ...

The former Dutch player, one of the greatest footballers in history, published a book entitled “Fragile, My Story” in which he recalls various moments in his personal life.

Eternal as one of the best footballers in history, he lifted three Golden Balls (1988, 1989 and 1992) and won trophies with Ajax and Milan shirts, including two Champions Leagues, Dutch Marco van Boston, already in four lines, living a dream come true.

The former Dutch player, in several pages of the book entitled “Fragile, My Story,” his creativity, by the way, in 2001, he was close to financial ruin, gave him risky investments. .. loss millions of euros.

“I think it’s a good moment to tell my story. From my point of view. To tell my truth. It’s a story I never told. I can clarify a few things in it. I’m very sorry for myself.

When we read the recently published personal work of the former footballer, we learn that he invested 20 million euros in a banking company in the Netherlands in 1999. Not long ago, he was cautious and invested only two million euros, but most trusted him.

In the following years, he suffered a loss of seven million euros (he had 13 million left) due to the crisis in the sector, but was advised to retain the investment and eventually wait for the stock markets to recover. However, in 2001, the unexpected unfolded: the Dutch tax authority demanded almost 33 million euros.

“You are condemned, sir [Marco] You can read Van Boston’s book to pay the Dutch tax agency’s current tax settlement in full before December 31, 2001, when it was set at .8 32.8 million.

This demand, made by Dutch tax authorities, almost led to the financial ruin of Marco van Boston, and the move of the tax facility from Monaco to the Netherlands in 1998. That is, von Boston decided to recoup the remainder of the investment in 1999.

Four years after the announcement, in 2005 von Boston reached an agreement with the Dutch tax authority to pay 32 32.8 million, and in the book even made a note to illustrate the situation: “Has anyone seen the O Wolf of Wall Street? ‘ Says.

Van Boston’s film depicts the true story of Jordan Belport, a New York broker who built a millionaire empire in the 1990s at the expense of investment fraud and money laundering, so he faces up to 22 months in prison.

In the book “Fragile, My Story”, Marco von Boston recalls childhood moments, his ambition to be the greatest in football history, his relationship with Johan Cruyff, the sudden end of his life due to his ankle injury and, of course, financial problems.