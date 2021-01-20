Home Tech Football is coming to Fortnight

Football is coming to Fortnight

Jan 20, 2021 0 Comments
Oh Fortnight Will soon become an arena Football Such as Peale Championship, Which starts tomorrow. A few days later, the players Fortnight Out of 23 people in the real world, they can choose the equipment of their favorite clubs, we describe, and having the most important note Game CB.

So, from January 23rd, choose from 10 different types of devices for men and women and represent your favorite club at the famous Battle Royale of epic games.

You can exchange equipment at any of the 23 football clubs affiliated with Epic around the world. Therefore, existing clubs:

  • Manchester City FC
  • Juventus
  • A.C. Milan
  • Inter Milan
  • A.S. Roma
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Atlanta United FC
  • Los Angeles FC
  • Santos FC
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.
  • West Ham United FC
  • Sevilla FC
  • Game CB
  • Borussia Monchengladbach
  • FC Schalke04
  • VFL Wolfsburg
  • Rangers FC
  • Celtic FC
  • Cherry Osaka
  • Melbourne City FC
  • Sydney FC
  • West Sydney Wanderers
  • E.C. Bahia

Fortnight will be filled with footballers

In addition, Epic Games has teamed up with former Brazilian superstar Pele to make their iconic celebration available to the game. You can celebrate your Victory Royale as Peale did 1282 times throughout his glorious life, for which Emode Air Punch will be available at the grocery store from January 23rd.

Go to the contest page for more details Here.

