For the first time astronomers observe rapid radio bursts in our galaxy

Since 2007, astronomers have been aware of a kind of interstellar phenomenon called a fast radio burst, or FRB for short. They are bright emission of radio waves that can generate more than 100 million times the power of the Sun over a few milliseconds. Until recently, they were only observed in galaxies outside our galaxy. But in April, astronomers got the first opportunity to witness FSBs occurring in the Milky Way. MIT news).

When astronomers first discovered FRB ten years ago, physicists assumed it could be produced by a special kind of neutron star called magnetism, which emits a particularly strong magnetic field. In case a refresh is needed, a neutron star is the remnant of a star that has witnessed the supernova disappear and its own core collapses. Such doubts are most likely correct. At the end of April, astronomers recorded a series of FRBs suspected of originating from SGR 1935 + 2154, a magnetic force located about 30,000 light-years from Earth. Radio telescopes that give you the best glimpse of the phenomenon, Canadian Hydrogen Strength Mapping Experiment (CHIME) did so at the edge of the range, resulting in uncertainty about the identity of the source.