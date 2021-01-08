Home sport For Z, it’s like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

Jan 08, 2021 0 Comments
For Z, it's like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

Santa Clara’s sports director praises Nigerians’ adaptive ability, now on FC Porto.

Jade was hired by FC Porto last summer and when Alex Dellas moved to Manchester United he made a “massive” start, featuring left-back Sergio Conceino.

Diego Boa Alma, sports director of Santa Clara – the club that sold Nigerians to dragons – highlights the player’s adaptive ability and explains that “secret” is in the mood, according to Renaissance Radio.

“He showed that he has a player who can confirm himself in the I-Liga, he had a fantastic season, and I’m no longer surprised by FC Porto’s statement today. We saw how he responded at this level and how he put pressure on the tab. “He’s mentally ready for this leap for Porto. He’s unconscious, in a good sense. For him, it’s like playing against Vicero or against Manchester City.

“It simply came to our notice then [Zaidu] He was standing outside in Mirandela. I went there in November to see a Visela-Mirandela, he even played at the center, but I have no doubt he signed with us after a while because there is no doubt that there is a player with a big difference to progress. He was coming soon for next season. He had the evolution we see today, he deserved it, he was a humble, serious and hard worker, of a lot of quality, ”said Diego Boa Alma.

