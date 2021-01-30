Home Top News Forget France: the best croissants in the world are made in Australia – Gastronomy

Forget France: the best croissants in the world are made in Australia – Gastronomy

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
Forget France: the best croissants in the world are made in Australia - Gastronomy

France is known for several things: the tower, the art and the baguettes, but also for its unique pastry. Lightning, chocolate bread, macarons of course, some croissants. Having said that, one would expect the best some croissants of the world were of French origin, but that may not be true.

According to the New York Times magazine, the best increasing du monde is not French, but Australian and is sold to Lune Croissanterie in Melbourne and created by Kate Reid. After the article, customers multiplied and the pastry shop became famous for the long pre-dawn queues of people willing to wait for hours to taste “the best some croissants of the world. ”The British site team The Guardian also knew the some croissants and guarantees that “they are very good” and “valuable enough to camp overnight” just to prove them.

Kate Reid studied the art of French confectionery at Du Pain et des Idées, recognized as one of the best in the French capital. Beyond some croissants Kate has created some more creative ones, like some croissants stuffed with pulled pork, cheese and smoked pepper, which are a hit with customers. On average, in normal season, more than 3000 are sold some croissants From Tuesday to Sunday at Lune Croissanterie.

READ  Coronavirus airborne unfold: WHO phone calls for far more evidence on COVID-19 transmission

You May Also Like

These two women had the "dream" job

These two women had the “dream” job

Frederico Silva in isolation: "No one can enter my room" - Sports

Frederico Silva in isolation: “No one can enter my room” – Sports

Brazil badly positioned amid trade war, says Livio Ribeiro | Valuable lives

Brazil badly positioned amid trade war, says Livio Ribeiro | Valuable lives

O destino de Búzios (RJ) ocupou a terceira posição do ranking global da TripAdvisor

Buzios is one of the most promising destinations of 2021

The International Monetary Fund forecasts the world economy for 2020 and 2021 - International

UK offers new visas to Hong Kong citizens – International

South African strain first detected in the United States

South African strain first detected in the United States

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *