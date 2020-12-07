Forget the iPhone 13 – this game changer will allow you to upgrade the phone camera

First IPhone X. Arriving in 2017, people are fond of the camera and it is still alive IPhone 12. Although other manufacturers have found innovative ways to try to kill it – from pop-up algorithms to screen pinhole cameras – nothing seems to be the right solution.

Now Oppo, by itself There are no strangers to kill the climax, Has another idea. A new one Patent Revealed by 91 mobiles Shows a modular design that can remove the rear camera for selfies. This also means that you can upgrade the phone’s camera over time.

When attached, the camera works by default, allowing you to point to the back of the camera and take photos. When you want to take a selfie, you can pop the camera module out and just point it out.

(Image Credit: Oppo / 91 Mobiles)

The patent for the connection not only refers to NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but also shows that it has a USB Type-C connector that allows you to connect to the phone’s charging port for a regular selfie experience.

All of these require a built-in lithium ion battery, so the camera will operate when away from home. We can only imagine that it would work like that Samsung Galaxy Note 20s S Pen – One that tops its charge when chopped.

Modular suspicion

(Image credit: 91 mobiles)

On paper this is an idea with a lot of merit. Not only is this concept pushed in a more practical way than past solutions (mechanical pop-up mechanisms have always added weight and raised questions of reliability), but rear cameras are better represented than their front-facing counterparts.

From a phone like this means you should theoretically get a better class selfie. It also means that you can upgrade your phone with a better camera module.

But despite this, the history of modular phones is not particularly happy. Take it LG G5, For example. The G5 allows users to clip “friends” on the device, and enhances functionality via add-ons – including Clean camera enhancement.

Only a few of these friends have been created yet, and the experiment was dropped at that time LG G6 Rolled around.

Was very successful in terms of longevity and user friendliness, if not commercial success, Motorola’s Motorcycle Mots. These are magnetically attached to the back of Moto Z phones, adding a party speaker, better camera, game grip and more. Importantly, these add-ons have been around for generations, which means that your extra investment is theoretically useful if you get stuck with Motorola, but we have not seen a handset that supports them since last year Moto Z4, So that too is dead.

What about bottom view cameras?

Oppo’s idea is puzzling. But there are other ways to kill a very simple climax. This includes under-view cameras that disappear when not in use.

For example, The ZTE Action 20 5G Already announced, it is set to launch on December 21st. The 6.9-inch Android phone will not be available in the US, but it is expected to arrive in the UK, EU, Japan and other regions.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Rumor has it that the display will get the camera, but since then leaks have pointed to the same old punch hole design.

However, the cameras under the hood ended up in a predicament contrary to the actual findings. While Oppo can’t pull off this modular concept on a phone, it would be exciting to see at least one company try.

