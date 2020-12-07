Home Tech Forget the iPhone 13 – this game changer will allow you to upgrade the phone camera

Forget the iPhone 13 – this game changer will allow you to upgrade the phone camera

Dec 07, 2020 0 Comments
Forget the iPhone 13 - this game changer will allow you to upgrade the phone camera

First IPhone X. Arriving in 2017, people are fond of the camera and it is still alive IPhone 12. Although other manufacturers have found innovative ways to try to kill it – from pop-up algorithms to screen pinhole cameras – nothing seems to be the right solution.

Now Oppo, by itself There are no strangers to kill the climax, Has another idea. A new one Patent Revealed by 91 mobiles Shows a modular design that can remove the rear camera for selfies. This also means that you can upgrade the phone’s camera over time.

When attached, the camera works by default, allowing you to point to the back of the camera and take photos. When you want to take a selfie, you can pop the camera module out and just point it out.

(Image Credit: Oppo / 91 Mobiles)

The patent for the connection not only refers to NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but also shows that it has a USB Type-C connector that allows you to connect to the phone’s charging port for a regular selfie experience.

You May Also Like

Doom in the regular Sega Genesis is here

Doom in the regular Sega Genesis is here

Hulu will lose some Sinclair-owned locals

Hulu will lose some Sinclair-owned locals

'SNL' addresses Mall Santos during Staten Island corona virus outbreak

‘SNL’ addresses Mall Santos during Staten Island corona virus outbreak

Nintendo Splutton 2NA cancels open stream after teams use #freemeeli names in support of the Super Smash Brothers melee community.

Nintendo Splutton 2NA cancels open stream after teams use #freemeeli names in support of the Super Smash Brothers melee community.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - What PC hardware is required to match PS5 displays? EuroCommerce.net

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – What PC hardware is required to match PS5 displays? EuroCommerce.net

During the track process one wandered back to Interlogos, again

During the track process one wandered back to Interlogos, again

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *