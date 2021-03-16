Home Top News Former Australian Minister is New Secretary General of the OECD | World

Mar 16, 2021
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday confirmed the appointment of Mathias Cormann, Australian Minister of Finance between 2013 and 2020, as secretary general of the entity. He will replace Spaniard Ángel Gurría, who has held the post since 2005.

Cormann’s appointment comes despite objections to his climate record. The former minister, who will begin his five-year term on June 1, has been criticized for opposing initiatives to combat global warming in Australia.

According to the Associated Press, he voted against declaring a climate emergency, told young people protesting against global warming measures to “stay in school” and took no action to reduce broadcasts while he was a minister.

Many environmental groups protested against his candidacy. Greenpeace, for example, called Cormann’s choice a “missed opportunity”.

Despite the criticisms and the track record, the former Australian minister said under his leadership, the OECD will work to promote “stronger, cleaner and fairer economic growth” to “increase employment and the business model. virus ”in the post-pandemic.

Cormann also said he would work to “promote global leadership in ambitious and effective action on climate change” and so that OECD countries are able to reduce their net carbon emissions by 2050.

