Mar 13, 2021 0 Comments
Former Australian Finance Minister Matthias Gormann knocked out Swedish Cecilia Malmstr 15m 15 years ago in a bid to become secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which was headed by Mexican Angel Currie.

Christopher Sharrock, the British ambassador to the OECD, is directing the selection process for the next secretary general, Dean of Diplomacy, who announced that Korman had won today by a “narrow majority” in a vote on the former European trade commissioner.

The 50-year-old Corman will be formally nominated for next week’s OECD Council meeting.

The term of office of the next General Secretary of the Organization, of which Portugal is a founding member, will begin on June 1.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the statement as “the highest recommendation of an Australian candidate for a post with an international body in the last few decades”.

“As the global economy recovers from Govt-19, the role of the OECD in international economic, budgeting and climate policy will be more decisive than ever,” Morrison said.

OECD members are informally known as the “Club of the Rich”, which accounts for 60% of GDP.

READ  The Covid-19 vaccine does not cure the global economy

