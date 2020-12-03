Former French President Cte d’Ivoire dies

Former French President Valerie Kiscart de Estang has died at the age of 94 from a corona virus.

Kiskard was hospitalized in September with respiratory problems before being admitted back to the hospital in November. He died at his home from complications related to the virus, According to Reuters.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has paid tribute to Kiscard, saying he “worked his whole life to strengthen relations between European nations.”

Former French President Valerie Kiscart de Estang was the designer of the EU integration https://t.co/z4bdRu7BdC pic.twitter.com/VNKewBRdEA – Reuters (e Reuters) December 2, 2020

Reuters reports that Kiskard led France from 1974 to 1981 and modernized the country by allowing divorce by mutual consent and legalizing abortion. He was the first president to be elected after lasting the reign of Charles de Gaulle.

During his presidency, Kiskard sought to liberalize France’s social attitudes and economy, Reuters notes. He was responsible for major projects such as France’s high-speed DGV rail network.

His term in office ended in the 1970s when he lost the re-election to Franோois Mitterrand in the midst of an economic downturn.

Reuters reports that he played a key role in the creation of the euro single currency, which helped establish the European currency with then-West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

“Extraordinary political life. Loved talking to him. Absolute love-hate relationship with our country. Macron is his successor in many ways. He was a great politician who changed Europe, but he could not change France, ”wrote Denis McShane, a former member of the British Parliament.