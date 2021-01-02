Home World Former heavyweight dies in UK I am 52 years old

Jan 03, 2021 0 Comments
MAt the age of 52, he spoke to a man who was considered the heaviest man in England. Barry Austin, who weighed 412 kilograms and died as a result of respiratory distress Infections Who has been suffering for many years

Barry, a former taxi driver born in Birmingham, died Friday.

Barry became famous for his overeating and starred in the documentary ‘Inside Britain’s Best Man’, written by Richard Hammond and written by Sky One. He also took part in a dramatic comedy about ‘the worst man in England’. At a certain point in his life, man consumed 29,000 calories a day and 12 liters of carbonated beverages.

At the time of the farewell, there are many mails from family and friends, they are on social media, remembering the man he was. His heart club, Birmingham City FC, and even the place where he held the captive seat, expressed his condolences.

The man decided to change his life in 2012, and when he was ready to go up to the altar, he decided to lose weight. He put on a gastric band and lost over 100 kilograms, losing the title he held.

Also read: France. Officers use a crane for an obese man trapped in the house

