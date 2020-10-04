Former MLB pitcher Charles Hager dies after search for female shooting

The body of former Charles Haeger Major league baseball The pitcher was found after being searched for Saturday afternoon in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, authorities said Saturday.

Scottsdale police said Hager was shot with self-harm and his body was found on the southern edge of the Grand Canyon, the Associated Press reported.

37-year-old Heger was wanted for murder and was subjected to aggravated assault in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend. This woman was identified by her family as 34-year-old Danielle Long. FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Republic of Arizona later identified the woman as Danielle Breed and said she was the owner of the Tipsy Coyote Bar and Grill in Scottsdale.

Previously, Scottsdale police said that Haeger’s empty vehicle was found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona. Flagstaff is located 118 miles north of Scottsdale.

Investigators heard gunshots when the victim’s male roommate returned to their residence on Friday, and soon afterwards determined that Haege came out of the victim’s bedroom with a pistol. Ben Hoster said. The victim was found dead in a bedroom.

“Haeger then aimed the pistol at his roommate. The roommate quickly escaped from the back of the dorm and was able to call 911 to a neighbor,” said Hoster.

The police are armed with Hagger and consider it dangerous.

Jane Long, the victim’s mother, told FOX 10 Phoenix that she had listened to her daughter hours before her murder.

“I want him to accept himself. He broke many people. He shattered a lot of people today and he knows it. He knows how close our family is. He used to come to family gatherings, and we’re talking about 30 or 40 people attending every month,” she said.

Haeger played five seasons in the big leagues. Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.